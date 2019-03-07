TROY, Ill. (KMOV.com) - The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services is investigating after allegations at a local daycare.
Rebecca Addison said her 18-month old daughter River was bitten by another child four times, and added that she was only notified once.
“I should be notified of every incident that happens,” she said.
Addison said the first incident happened in January at Troy Early Childhood Center in Troy, Illinois. She said she noticed a red and bruised bite mark on her daughter’s arm while giving her a bath.
The next day, Addison said she met with a teacher who told her River was in an altercation with another child. She said the teacher told her that she didn’t know River was bitten.
Following that incident, Addison said her daughter came home with more bite marks. She tells News 4 she was notified about only one of them through an app from the daycare.
“I guess River had taken a pacifier out of a friend’s mouth and got bit and in that case, they said they gave her tender loving care and put ice on it,” said Addison.
Addison said she met with staff again who assured her they were working to come up with a solution. On Monday, Addison said she picked River up to find another bite mark, this time on her face.
“I am paying them to watch her but it's just such so aggravating,” said Addison.
The Troy Early Childhood Center is denying any wrongdoing. They declined an on-camera interview but sent the following statement:
Troy Early Childhood Center recently became aware of allegations regarding biting incidents at one of our centers. We at Troy Early Childhood Center pride ourselves on providing a clean, safe and healthy learning environment for all of our children. To meet that end, we ensure that each classroom is staffed by licensed teachers who are dedicated to the well-being of their students. Our teachers are educated on what procedures to follow whenever a bite injury is reported to our staff, including documenting and reporting the incident, providing any necessary medical care, and shadowing any students that have a history of biting.
In our review of the allegations, none of the students alleged to be involved notified any staff member of any incident or injury. Further, DCFS recently conducted it periodic review of our center and found no violations or issues with our operations. We will continue investigating this matter further, but at this time, the Troy Early Childhood Center denies any wrongdoing.
The State of Illinois tells News 4 the incidents involving River are under investigation, adding:
DCFS is investigating the allegations and will take corrective action as indicated upon the completion of the Licensing investigation. During the course of the investigation, DCFS will insure the facility takes appropriate steps to increase supervision and provide additional staff for better monitoring of the biter(s).
