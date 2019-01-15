HAZELWOOD (KMOV.com) - Lynn Brady says every day since last Friday, her daughter has been involved in incidents stemming from violent social media messages.
"I shouldn't have to send my kids child upstairs to go to class and then they want to jump on her," said Brady.
Brady says she doesn’t know why a group of kids at her daughter’s school, Hazlewood Northwest Middle, are targeting her daughter.
"Sending threatening text messages, harassing texts, you sending threats," said Brady.
Brady says the messages vary in threats from physical violence to sexual, and one even puts a direct threat on the girl’s life.
"I'm scared, not just for my child but for any child out here because no child deserves to have to go through that," said Brady.
The Hazelwood School District sent the following statement:
“The Hazelwood School District does not condone fights and has established guidelines for redirecting students, including disciplinary consequences. In this particular matter, school administrators and the Assistant Superintendent of Middle Schools have addressed Ms. Brady’s concerns. Students involved in this matter have been disciplined according to our student code of conduct. We are asking parents to speak with their children about the importance of using social media responsibly and the behavior that is expected of our students.”
