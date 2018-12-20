NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - A St. Louis area mother said she’s furious after her child was turned away from school after arriving 40 minutes late.
Tammika Thomas said her 7th grader at Southeast Middle School typically rides the bus. Wednesday, she drove her son to school after completing a breathing treatment for his asthma. After signing him in at 8:40, Thomas said the secretary said he had to leave for the day.
“I said 'what do you mean he can't stay?' She said there's a new policy that students who are late will not be able to attend school,” Thomas said,
Thomas said school officials told her it was part of a new effort to reduce loitering in the hallways and keep kids from cutting class.
She said she took her son to work with her that day and called the central office to get clarification on the new measure. She said she spoke with the acting principal and a superintendent who said her son’s absence would not count against him. Thomas said they assured her it was a miscommunication.
“I explained I didn't quite understand what this had to do with my son because we were arriving at school and he wasn't unaccompanied,” Thomas said.
News 4 reached out to the Hazelwood School District. Officials released this statement:
“In an effort to reduce students from being tardy to class, Hazelwood Southeast Middle School administrators tested a new practice this week. There is no new District policy regarding students being tardy. The matter concerning any students who might have been impacted by this practice is a result of miscommunication and has been addressed by District administrators. Moving forward the school will work to improve communications with parents to ensure a safe and supportive learning environment.”
Thomas said she supports reducing truancy, but disagrees with the way the school district went about it.
“I'd like to see parents informed beforehand, rather than after the fact,” she said,
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.