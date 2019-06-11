ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Vivian Lewis says for weeks she’s been getting the run around from St. Louis Public Schools (SLPS).
"I was calling everybody and everyone to try to make sure that she would pass to the next grade," said Lewis.
Now she says she’s furious after learning her 7th grade daughter won’t be moving forward because of too many absences.
Lewis says the district knew why her daughter wasn’t present. Earlier this spring, News 4 reported on the continuous bullying her daughter experienced at Long International Middle.
Lewis says the harassment became increasingly violent. Lewis called police and now has a restraining order against her daughter’s teenage bully.
"I would love for her to feel safe and comfortable at school," said Lewis.
Lewis claims that since pulling her daughter out of school in April, she tried getting her daughter’s school work from her teachers, even trying to enroll her in the district’s home school program.
"It's always ‘Well you need to reach out to this person,’ and when you reach out to this person, you call them 65 times and you still don't get an answer," said Lewis.
News 4 reached out to SLPS, which sent the following statement:
“The District is prohibited by FERPA from sharing any specific information related to the educational records of students.”
