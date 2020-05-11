ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- On a Sunny, but windy Mother’s Day, families filled the shops and patios on historic Main Street in St. Charles.
“Since St. Charles is open for shopping this definitely topped the list because it’s been a couple of months since we’ve been able to shop,” said Leah Jenson. Jenson and her family donned masks as they walked inside Jake's on Main, a boutique shop.
The sign just inside the door of Jake's on Main reads, “We are OPEN but we are limiting the number of customers. Please wear a mask. Please use sanitizer.”
Owner Amy Senter re-opened her shop last Monday.
“It’s relief and excitement," said Senter. "It’s like Christmas."
Restaurant and shop owners said Main Street was packed this weekend, almost feeling like Christmas Traditions, one of the most popular times of year in St. Charles.
“My numbers were better than Christmas honest to God. It was a great day,” said Donna Schaffrin, the owner of Magpies Restaurant.
Tables are spaced out inside and on the patio, as Schaffrin worked to follow social distancing guidelines. But when it comes to masks, they are not required. Each business owner is making their own decision.
“We had a few people that didn’t want to wear the masks coming in and it was gratifying to hear the people in my store say thank you for requiring that," said Senter. "So I think we’re making the right decisions, and I think just like Christmas on Main, people are excited to be out, excited to shop. But I think there was a tremendous amount of people who wanted to be cautious."
Several businesses like Bradden’s and Salt and Smoke remain closed. The ones that are open said customers are coming from not just St. Charles County but across the river.
“People from St. Louis and Illinois. Illinois mainly are the ones saying ‘thank God you’re open,” said Schaffrin.
