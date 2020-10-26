HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police are looking for a suspect after a car was stolen with a child inside Monday afternoon.
Officers with the Hazelwood Police Department responded to QuikTrip in the 7400 block of North Lindbergh just before 6 p.m. A woman told police she was pumping gas while her child was inside her car. A suspect then got into her car and drove away as she was holding onto the it. She was dragged a short distance and suffered minor injuries, police said.
Within a couple minutes, police responded to the 8100 block of North Lindbergh for a report of a baby inside an abandoned car. Officers found the child unharmed and reunited with it with the mother.
Detectives are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information on this incident are to contact the Hazelwood Police Department at 314-838-5000, extension #1.
