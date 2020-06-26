ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- We’re learning chilling new information about a shooting that left a 25-year-old woman dead.
Marcia Brown was killed last month in the 2700 block of N Grand. This week St. Louis Metropolitan police released surveillance video of four people wanted for questioning in Brown’s killing.
Her mother, Yulonda Brown, is hoping someone breaks the code of silence and comes forward with information.
"We have got to get out the mentality that this is snitching," said Brown. “We can’t even really grieve until we know that all these individuals have been caught.”
The surveillance video is from a gas station. Police believe the four people were with Raymond House who fired shots into the car Marcia Brown was in.
House has been caught.
“He was captured in under 24 hours after killing my daughter trying to flee to Memphis,” Brown said.
Yulonda Brown said her daughter was riding around with her boyfriend that night.
Police say the people were with Raymond House when he fired shots into the car Brown was in.
“They were just passing a gas station from where these people were at,” she said.
Brown said police suspect road rage as a possible motive.
“They were engaged in a high speed pursuit chasing my daughter and her boyfriend, and then all of a sudden before he knew it, they had sped up so fast and came on the side of them and unloaded over 18 rounds,” she said.
Brown said because of the number of shots fired she doesn’t think it was road rage.
“It’s not road rage, they were just picked, they were picked,” Brown said.
She said now she’s focused on getting justice for her daughter.
Less than a week after the shooting, the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged House in relation to the fatal shooting. The 35-year-old was charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314- 444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.