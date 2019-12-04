ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Bria Dorsey said it’s been an agonizing five months since her teen son RJ Dorsey was gunned down. RJ was among the 18 children killed this past summer in the St. Louis area.

“I wake up angry and I go to bed frustrated,” said Dorsey.

She said she leans on memories of her son.

“He was 6’6”, they called him superstar,” she said.

In July, the 16-year-old was shot in the stomach outside a family member’s house on Vegas Drive in South County.

His parents said he was a budding basketball star for Bayless High School.

His father, Robert Dorsey, spoke to us shortly after the shooting.

"The big thing is I just want to know why? Like, what did my kid do to anyone for them to do this to him?" Robert Dorsey asked.

RJ’s death sent shock waves through hundreds who knew him, which is why his mother said it’s heartbreaking that no arrests have been made.

“I didn’t know it was that easy to get away with murder,” said Bria Dorsey.

Bria Dorsey believes her son’s killer was close to him and killed him over jealousy.

St. Louis County police said because of the ongoing investigation they can’t say much about the case. Police are urging anyone with information to contact them.

The public should be directed to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators regarding the incident.