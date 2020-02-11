IDAHO (CBS) --- The aunt of one of the two missing Idaho kids said their mom, Lori Vallow, had recently become obsessed with the end of the world. Her husband, who she married weeks before 7-year-old JJ Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan were last seen, has written multiple books about doomsday scenarios.
Chad Daybell self-published more than 25 books from his Idaho home, many about his brush with death and the end of the world.
"I recently released my autobiography where I tell more about my two near-death experiences," Daybell said at a conference in 2017.
His preachings are what first attracted Vallow.
"And she says, sometimes, I think it would be better just to put my kids in a car and go off the side of a cliff," Ryan's aunt, Annie Cushing, told NBC affiliate KSL in a Skype interview.
Vallow moved to Idaho to be with Daybell, after her previous husband, Charles Vallow, died of suspicious causes last summer in Arizona. Daybell's wife, Tammy, also died under mysterious circumstances last fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.