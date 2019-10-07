ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The family of a man who was murdered by Pam Hupp at her O’Fallon, Mo. home is suing Hupp for wrongful death.
Lawyers for Margaret Burch, the mother of Louis Gumpenberger, filed a lawsuit against Hupp on Friday.
READ: Increased attention on Pam Hupp prompts Lincoln County Sheriff's Office to release Major Case Squad report on Faria murder
Hupp pleaded guilty to murder in a bizarre plot that ended Gumpenberger’s life in 2016. Hupp did not admit guilt but acknowledged that prosecutors had enough evidence to convict her. She was sentenced to life in prison in August.
Prosecutors say Hupp lured Gumpenberger to her O’Fallon, Mo. home trying to frame Russ Faria for the murder of his wife Betsy, which occurred in Lincoln County in 2011.
Russ was originally convicted for his wife’s murder but later acquitted upon re-trial. Shortly before her death and without her family’s knowledge, Betsy Faria changed the beneficiary on her $150,000 life insurance policy from her husband to Hupp.
The Lincoln County Prosecutor recently said he would re-examine the evidence in the Faria case.
Questions have also been raised about the death of Hupp’s mother, Shirley Neumann, who fell from her third-floor balcony in 2013. Hupp was the last person to see her alive. The death was originally ruled to be an accident but later changed to “undetermined.”
The lawsuit does not mention a specific amount being sought.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.