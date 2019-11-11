ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A mother of two was killed around 12:30 Monday morning while inside her Spanish Lake home.
St. Louis County police said the shooting happened in the 11900 block of Segunto Terrace. Police said a man shot into the apartment through a window hitting and killing Kanika Martin, 27.
Martin's family said she was going back to college for a business degree and even encouraged her mother to go back to school with her.
“She was a kind, loving person and she would help anybody she possibly could,” said the victim’s aunt Felecia Upchurch.
Martin’s family said she was inside the apartment with her parents and her children when the shooting happened.
“Why her life was taken so short from us, only God knows,” said Upchurch.
Martin leaves behind two boys, one 3-years-old and the other 1-year-old.
Martin’s family said they know “of” the man alleged to be the shooter, but they do not know him.
Police told News 4 they know who the suspect is, but it is unknown if he is in custody.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
