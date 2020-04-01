ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A local mom says she’s angry that the man accused in her daughter’s death has been set free, all because of the coronavirus.
He was one of many accused criminals released from St. Louis city and St. Louis County jails.
Prosecutors say they were low-level offenders, but the Missouri Attorney General disagrees.
Tracy Fehrenbacher’s daughter Meagen Hudson was killed in a hit and run accident last august near Ballpark Village.
Anthony Cromwell is charged with leaving the scene.
But Fehrenbacher said she was shocked to learn prosecutors agreed he should be released from jail, over concerns about COVID-19 in the inmate population.
“He took someone’s life from them. That’s about as violent as it gets regardless of how he took that life” Fehrenbacher said.
But St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner said because there wasn't an ongoing risk to the public, Cromwell fit the criteria for release.
“In terms of a public safety threat, this individual did not pose a public safety threat to anyone in the community,” Gardner said.
Gardner said she understands Fehrenbacher’s concerns, but said her office worked to release what she called non-violent offenders from jail.
“We have to protect the people in those jails, people’s families who work inside those jails and individuals who are vulnerable and susceptible to the spread of this virus," she said.
But Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt doesn't feel like the released prisoners were vetted enough.
“Some of these folks, quite frankly, shouldn’t be released at all,” Schmitt said.
Schmitt told News 4 he’s deeply concerned by some of the individuals who were released.
In a letter sent to Gardner, he outlined 10 examples, including Cromwell, of about 120 people he said he has serious questions about.
“Someone trying to rob a cab driver and shooting at them, someone trying to hold up a restaurant employee at gun point, these are people we are able to uncover, that’s deeply concerning,” said the Attorney General.
But Gardner said the Attorney General is playing politics.
“That’s a flat out lie,” Gardner said, adding in many cases, prosecutors opposed the release, but judges decided to let defendants out on bond.
“It was disheartening, as well, to be honest, it was a slap in the face of the people for the AG to use this to cause fear and divide a community that needs leadership,” she said, of the Attorney General’s letter.
“This isn’t political, look we are dealing with a public health crisis,” Schmitt countered. “Victims have rights we are very concerned about the victims psychologically and for the public this doesn’t make the public any safer during a public health crisis."
Fehrenbacher says meanwhile, it’s her daughter’s case caught in the middle.
“He’s going to do it again, it’s just a matter of time,” she said.
