Fenton man charged with DWI after 3 people killed in Jefferson County crash A Fenton man has been charged after an infant and his parents were killed during a late-night crash in Jefferson County.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A Jefferson County family is pushing for change after three people, including a 4-month-old baby boy, lost their lives in an alleged drunk driving crash.

That crash happened on Highway 30 in Byrnes Mill just over a month ago and killed Cordell Williams and Lacey Newton.

In response, Williams' mother Cecilia is calling for tougher criminal charges against drunk drivers with a rally outside the Jefferson County courthouse.

"You're gonna go out and you're gonna party and you're going to do this and that, don't get behind the wheel. We have Ubers, we have taxis, take them and give other people a chance to live," she said. "But if you make a choice not to, you should suffer the toughest consequences of the law."

In Missouri, if a person stands accused of a DWI and someone died as a result of the accident, they could face up to 15 years in prison.

David Thurby is facing charges in that deadly crash, and according to court documents, his blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit. Thurby also admitted to police he'd consumed seven shots of Crown Royal prior to rear ending the family.