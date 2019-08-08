(CBS News) -- The mother of El Paso shooting suspect 21-year-old Patrick Crusius called police in Allen, Texas, weeks before the deadly shooting, because her son owned an AK 47-style assault rifle, CBS News has confirmed.
The family's attorney, Chris Ayres, said the phone call was "purely informational," and that there was "absolutely no fear of violence nor any belief of an intent to do harm" that led Crusius' mother to call police.
The lawyer added that Crusius did not identify herself or her son to police when she made the call, and that the department did not file the call or follow up on it.
Crusius is accused of opening fire at an El Paso Walmart on Saturday, killing 22 people and injuring dozens more. It's not clear if he used the same style of gun that his mother called about. Investigators said Crusius drove 10 hours from Allen to El Paso. The alleged white supremacist has been charged with capital murder.
A manifesto believed to have been written by the suspect and uploaded to the web forum 8chan expressed concerns about the growing Hispanic population of Texas. Officials have referenced the document and said the shooting may have a "nexus" to a hate crime.
El Paso police said Sunday that Crusius legally purchased the gun used in the rampage.
CNN first reported Crusius' mother call to police weeks before the shooting.
