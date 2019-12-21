BETHALTO, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- The pain won’t leave Teresa Ferguson, whose son John McMillian was one of three people murdered in Bethalto.

“I don’t know what I am going to do without him,” Ferguson said. “I love him so much. There is nothing he could do, good or bad, that would affect my love for him.”

McMillian was shot and killed along with 59-year-old Shari Yates and 30-year-old Andrew Brooks inside a home on Mill Street Thursday.

"It's just shocking and bizarre to lose my son. I can't imagine how I will accept it. I just know I have faith and know he is in heaven. I look forward to seeing him in heaven someday," Ferguson said.

Brady Witcher and Brittany McMillan have been charged with the murders. Law enforcement said the pair was on the run from crimes in Alabama and Tennessee. They were captured at a hotel in Hazelwood, Missouri, Friday.

“They executed, in essence, the individuals at that residence. It was a brutal, a heinous crime,” Detective Brian Koberna said.

Witcher and McMillan are accused of killing another woman near Birmingham. Days later police outside of Nashville released surveillance video of the duo at a Walmart where they’re suspected of shoplifting. Later they broke into an apartment in Tennessee and tied up a couple, stabbed them, and stuffed them in a closet overnight, police said.

“The eight days between the time they left Birmingham and got to Bethalto can only be described as a complete reign of terror,” Madison County Assistant State’s Attorney Crystal Uhe said.

Investigators believe Witcher shot all three people in Bethalto, but they believe McMillan is just as responsible for the killings. Ferguson agrees.

“I don’t know how they could sleep or how they can breathe knowing the pain they caused other people to endure,” Ferguson said.

Investigators said that McMillan and John McMillian’s names do sound the same but they are not related.

Loved ones of McMillian set up a GoFundMe account to help with funeral expenses.