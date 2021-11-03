EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- The mother of five children who were killed in an apartment fire has been charged in connection with their death.

According to charging documents, Sabrina Dunigan, of East St. Louis, was charged with five counts of endangering the life/health of a child. Charges were filed on Wednesday, nearly three months after the deadly fire.

The children were home alone when the fire started in their apartment building at 29th and State streets on August 6. They were between 2 and 9 years old.

"They are blameless in this. They're just kids. It's tough," East St. Louis Assist. Fire Chief George McClellan said at the time.

Nine-year-old Deontae, 8-year-old twins Neveah and Heaven, 4-year-old Jabari and 2-year-old Loy’El Dunigan were all remembered for being bright young kids who smiled hard, loved food, and would do anything for their mom.