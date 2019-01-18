NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- A mother is facing charges Saturday after her 2-year-old son was struck and killed by a car near Interstate 70 in north St. Louis County Friday night.
Police said 25-year-old Ebony Roby is being charged with endangering the welfare of a child in the first degree.
Police said 2-year-old Elijah Roby fell out of his mother's car while she was driving on Jennings Station Road near I-70 and then was struck by another moving car, police said. This happened shortly after 4:30 p.m.
Ebony Roby took her son to a nearby Shell gas station to report the accident. Police said the boy was transported to a local hospital and later died from his injuries.
The Bureau of Crimes Against Persons Unit is investigating the case. Police said the driver of the car that struck the boy is cooperating.
Ebony Roby is being held on a $50,000 bond.
