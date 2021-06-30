ANNAPOLIS, MD (WBAL/CNN) – The mother of a United States Naval Academy midshipman candidate was killed by a stray bullet.
Michelle Jordan Cummings and her husband were in Annapolis to see her son get inducted into the Naval Academy.
“What turned out to be a celebratory occasion for the family celebrating their son going to one of the best institutions in the United States turned into a tragic event,” Annapolis Police Chief Ed Jackson said.
Cummings, her husband and another couple were sitting on a patio at the hotel when she was shot just before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. Police said it is believed the bullet came from a separate assault and shooting on nearby pleasant street.
Veranda Phillips knew Cummings well and said their sons went to prep school together and were excited to start their first year at the Naval Academy playing football together. She said Cummings was so proud of her son and the journey ahead of him.
"She beamed. She was so excited about it, so happy that her baby was going be a midshipman, I mean, and everybody that met her knew that she radiated motherhood, happiness -- just such a wonderful young woman,” recalled Phillips.
According to Chief Jackson, investigators are looking at cameras in the area and they have “some” leads. Detectives are working nonstop on the case.
"You come here with the expectation to see your son go on a journey -- one of the most exciting times of life -- only be met by a reckless shooter, so what I'll say to the shooter: 'Turn yourself in. We're coming after you,” said Jackson.
