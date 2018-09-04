OVERLAND, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A woman was injured during a hit-and-run after walking her child to school in Overland Tuesday morning.
The woman had just dropped her child off at Marion Elementary School, located at Midland and Sims, and was walking through the crosswalk, where there was a crossing guard on the other side, when a black SUV ran a red light and hit her. The SUV reportedly stopped for a minute and then drove away.
News 4 spoke with a woman who witnessed the injury and says the woman was screaming in pain.
"She got hit and went over the vehicle in a somersault," said Jaci Rockhold who was walking her 8-year-old into Marion Tuesday morning.
The woman was taken to the hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries, according to police.
The Overland Police Department tells News 4 that they believe the driver was a young man, and was driving a Jeep Patriot. They have a partial licence plate number that starts with MP3.
No other details have been released.
