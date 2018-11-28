GREENE COUNTY, ILLINOIS (KMOV.com) - Police said a missing 6-month-old boy from Alton was found dead in a shallow grave in Greene County, Illinois on Wednesday.
Authorities said the infant and his 22-year-old mother were reported missing out of Alton on Saturday. The mother was later found alive at a house in the 100 block of East Cemetery Road Carrollton, Illinois.
Police said the house belongs to an acquaintance that the mother says with from time to time.
On Wednesday, the police searched a nearby wooded area and found the 6-month-old’s body in a shallow grave.
Two persons of interest, including the mother are in custody.
An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday.
