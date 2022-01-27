ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A St. Louis mother is being held by police after they accused her of endangering children at her child's school.
Police said her 11-year-old brought a gun to school at Gateway Elementary on Jefferson. The mother, Tammara Bell, admitted the gun belonged to her, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.