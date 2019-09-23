ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Ebony Miller said her son was crying, and appeared wobbly and in pain when he got off his school bus Thursday afternoon.
She said her third grader told her a fourth-grade boy hurt him when he didn’t want the boy to sit in the seat with him.
"He said, ‘The little boy picked me up and slammed me and I hit my head up against the window, the metal part of the window," said Miller.
Miller said she took her son to St. Louis Children’s Hospital where doctors told her he’d suffered a mild concussion.
Her son, Deont-a English, is a student at Gateway Elementary School in the 1200 block of Jefferson Avenue. A spokesperson for the St. Louis Public School District said the video from the bus was viewed but it didn’t capture any incident.
Miller said she’d been pushing for a bus monitor because of past problem on the bus. She said a monitor started about two weeks ago. News 4 reached out to First Student to ask why the bus monitor didn’t intervene to stop the assault, but no one returned our call.
Miller said she was told bus monitors are not allowed to put their hands on a student.
"And when I asked the board of education, she said the monitor was just supposed to sit on the bus. But what use of them is sitting on the bus if they're not stopping the bullying," said Miller.
The district said it will continue to fully investigate what happened.
