DUPO, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A mother and daughter were taken to the hospital after an early morning house fire in Dupo.
The fire started on the rear porch of a home in the 400 block of Edwin Drive just before 1 a.m. Fire officials said the fire then spread into the home.
The mother and daughter were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
