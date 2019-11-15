ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Shamicka Keys and Alleter Clinton say it’s an excessive use of the law that has them unable to drive their cars.
“When you’re doing the right thing, you should be able to drive whenever you want,” said Clinton.
Keys says she was doing a routine check when she called the office of St. Charles County Collector of Revenue to see how much she owed on property taxes for her vehicle.
She says she was shocked to learn she owed taxes for 2016, because according to her, records show they have been paid.
“I said 'Huh?' I said, 'I’m confused. Well, I titled my truck in 2017, so I wouldn’t been able to title my truck if my taxes wasn’t paid,” said Keys.
Keys says that didn’t matter to St. Charles County. Keys says St. Charles County didn’t just suspend her vehicle, but also a car she co-owns with her mother and two cars that are independently in her month’s name.
“It’s wrong for me to have to pay the price for something they said she did not pay, which she did pay so,” said Clinton.
Clinton says based off documents, all of her property taxes are paid and are up to date.
News 4 reached out to Michelle McBride who is the St. Charles County Collector of Revenue.
Because Clinton’s name is on the title of the co-owned vehicle, revenue office employees say that left her open to getting that registration suspended along with her independent vehicles.
A legal expert told News 4 that St. Charles County is misusing the law.
“The revenue collector can only suspend license registration for vehicles with delinquent property taxes, not an owners entire fleet,” said attorney Chelsea Merta.
She says the only way out for a driver is to pay the taxes or take matters to court.
“Where I live at it’s scary, honestly, they can pull behind me, thinking I’m some young black person and do anything and they have the right to because my plates are wrong,” said Keys.
The women would have to take this case to circuit court to try to appeal the suspension.
News 4 reached out to the Missouri Department of Revenue and are waiting to hear back.
News 4 reached out to St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann on this matter.
He said Michelle McBride is statutorily responsible for that office. She is the Collector of Revenue, an independent elected official and the County Executive has no role in oversight of her office.
