JENNINGS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A 6-year-old girl and a 40-year-old woman were killed, and a teen and another child were wounded in a shooting in Jennings on Saturday.
Police say the homicide happened at an apartment in the 8800 block of Shannon Fox Circle just before 1:30 p.m.
A 40-year-old woman, and her three daughters, ages 6,10 and 16 were found shot by officers. Police say the 40-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the three children were taken to a hospital, where the 6-year-old died.
The 16-year-old was shot in the shoulder and suffered non-life threatening injuries and the 10-year-old suffered a graze wound.
Police say the woman's boyfriend, 40, was taken into custody as a person of interest and two guns were seized. Police do not believe the boyfriend is the father of the children.
Authorities believe the 10-year-old victim called 911.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.