CHICAGO (AP) — A mother and daughter accused of cutting the baby from a Chicago woman's womb are now also charged with murder in the baby's death.
Cook County prosecutors announced in a Thursday email the latest charge against 46-year-old Clarisa Figueroa and 26-year-old Desire Figueroa. A court hearing is scheduled for Thursday afternoon.
The women were already charged with first-degree murder in the April killing of 19-year-old Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, whose body was discovered days after Clarisa Figueroa went to a hospital with the gravely ill newborn, claiming it was hers. Authorities say the two women strangled Ochoa-Lopez and then cut the baby boy from her womb.
When the brain-damaged infant died in June, police said they expected to bring additional murder charges against the defendants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.