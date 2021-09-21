LOS ANGELES, Cali (KCAL/CNN) -- A mother and daughter in Los Angeles are accused of murder after police say they performed an illegal butt lift operation that killed a woman.
The duo allegedly performed the procedure that resulted in the death of 26-year-old Karissa Rajpaul in October 2019. Police believe there may be other victims.
"These things are done by people with no training, there's no standards, there's no contingency if something goes wrong,” said LAPD Valley Bureau Homicide Detective Robert Dinlocker.
According to investigators, Libby Adame, 51, and Alicia Galaz, 23, have been doing the procedures out of homes since at least 2012. Investigators claim the women charged nearly $14,000 for three sessions.
Rajpaul sent video to her mother of her second session. She died after the third session.
"As a lot of our family members are, they were totally blindsided by this. The cause of death was silicon embolism in the heart, brain and kidneys," said Detective Dinlocker.
Dr. John Timothy Katzen, a board-certified plastic surgeon, explained that liquid silicone is essentially poison to the body and can be deadly if it gets into the arteries. "Silicon is not meant to be injected into the buttocks or the breasts, period, and the FDA says that,” he said.
In Rajpaul’s case, police said the two suspects called 911 but left immediately after paramedics arrived to the home where they procedure was being done. "They were aware two females had rushed out of the house and thought that was odd,” said Detective Dinlocker.
Investigators said they have been received calls from the suspects’ clients stating they’re suffering from a range of complications.
