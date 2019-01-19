NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- A mother is facing charges Saturday after her 2-year-old son was struck and killed by a car near Interstate 70 in north St. Louis County Friday night.

Ebony Roby

Police said 2-year-old Elijah Roby's mother Ebony Roby is facing charges after her son was hit and killed by a car.

Police said 25-year-old Ebony Roby  is being charged with endangering the welfare of a child in the first degree. 

Police said 2-year-old Elijah Roby fell out of his mother's car while she was driving on Jennings Station Road near I-70 and then was struck by another moving car, police said. This happened shortly after 4:30 p.m.

Ebony Roby took her son to a nearby Shell gas station to report the accident. Police said the boy was transported to a local hospital and later died from his injuries.  

Toddler dead after being struck by car

Police presence at the intersection of Jennings Station Road and Jennings Crossing after a toddler was struck by a vehicle. 

The Bureau of Crimes Against Persons Unit is investigating the case. Police said the driver of the car that struck the boy is cooperating. 

Ebony Roby is being held on a $50,000 bond.

