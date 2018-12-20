ST. CLAIR CO, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A mother is charged with child endangerment after her child tested positive for methamphetamine, officials said.
Police reported to the 700 block of South 15 Street in Belleville to assist with an ambulance call. When police arrived, Medstar Ambulance crew was on scene and rendering emergency aid and CPR to a 2-year-old child, police said.
The mother of the child, Ashley N. Parr, 40, told police she had fallen asleep with the child in her lap and later woke up to find the child not properly breathing. Parr then went across the street seeking help.
Police found drug paraphernalia and illegal substances at the scene.
The child was transported to a hospital. Methamphetamine and fentanyl were in the child’s bloodstream.
Parr is charged with possession, reckless conduct, bodily harm and child endangerment.
Bond is set for $50,000.
