ST. JOHN, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A mother was arrested after her 4-month-old child was found unresponsive in their St. John home Thursday morning.
The mother, Blessing Barlee, 21, is charged with felony child endangerment.
Police say they were called to a home Thursday morning because the child was unresponsive.
An officer tried to administer CPR, and the child was taken to a hospital but died a short time later.
An older child was removed from the home by Missouri DFS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.