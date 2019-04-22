ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)-- An investigation is underway after a pair of armed men stole a car from a family late Friday night in north St. Louis.
Around 9:30 p.m., a 29-year-old woman was sitting in her 2006 Chevrolet Impala with her five young children in the 3800 block of St. Ferdinand when two armed robbers approached.
The robbers, both described as men between the age of 25 to 30, forced the family out of the car at gunpoint.
The men fled the scene in the woman's car, officials say.
No one was injured during the carjacking.
The investigation is ongoing.
