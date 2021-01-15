BRIDGETON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police are searching for a missing woman and her young daughter after they were last seen Tuesday.
The Bridgeton Police Department has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for 37-year-old Kanisha Richardson and her 2-year-old daughter, Ava Richardson.
The pair were last seen together on Jan. 12 at the Chick-Fil-A located at 12450 St. Charles Rock Road in Bridgeton at 8:40 p.m.
New information from police indicates that they might be headed to Florida.
Authorities say Kanisha has made some suicidal statements and she maybe armed with a firearm.
Kanisha is described as approximately 5'7" tall, 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She has a "AVA" tattoo above her left eye and long dreadlocks. She was last seen wearing a black skull cap and blue Nike shirt. Ava is described as 2'0" tall, 40 pounds with black hair, brown eyes.
Their vehicle is described as a maroon 2014 GMC Terrain with Missouri license plate, JC2X3B.
Anyone with any on their whereabouts should contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Bridgeton Police Department at 314-739-7557.
