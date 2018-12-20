ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A St. Louis mother is accused of lying about her son being kidnapped.
Jazmine Miller, 28, is charged with making a false report.
Police say she told them that her car was stolen with her child inside. Authorities then began their search for the car.
However, police later discovered the child was at home. Police say she said her son was in the car in order to speed up the search for it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.