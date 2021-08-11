ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A 8-year-old and her mother were found tied up and killed inside their home in north St. Louis City Wednesday afternoon.
Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a woman was unable to reach her daughter and decided to check on her in the 4200 block of Pleasant Street in the Fairgrounds neighborhood around 3 p.m. Police said she found her 27-year-old daughter and 8-year-old granddaughter tied up to a bed, shot and killed inside.
Family members told News 4 the mother's name is Terri Bankhead and the daughter is Da’Nilya. They believe this was a targeted incident.
"I'm asking the community to assist the police department in this investigation so that we can hold any and everybody accountable in this tragic situation," Police Chief John Hayden said.
According to the police department, 11 children under the age of 17 have been killed in St. Louis City this year.
If you know anything about this incident, you're asked to call the police department at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.