ROXANA, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A woman and her young son who were found dead inside a car that was pulled from a pond in Roxana have been identified.
Deputies said they received a 911 call regarding a car in a retention pond on Wagon Wheel Road near Wanda around 6:40 p.m. Tuesday. A passerby made the call when they noticed headlights beaming out of the water.
"I can't thank that individual enough for going back and investigating what they thought they saw," said Madison County Sheriff John Lakin said, adding that had they not gotten the call when they did, the car would have been completely submerged and difficult to find.
The Swansea dive team was then called to find out if anyone was inside the car.
The car was pulled from the water early Wednesday morning. A sheriff’s office official later confirmed that a mother and her seven-year-old son were inside. Wednesday, they were identified as Ashley Maynard, 34, and her son Vincent, 7.
"This was such a tragic event, especially at this time of year," Lakin said. "It's horrible that this happened, and our hearts go out to the family."
Madison County Sheriff's Lt. Brian Koberna told News 4 there are no signs of foul play and it "appears to be a tragic accident-type scenario."
