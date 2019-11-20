ROXANA, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A woman and her young son were found dead inside a car that was pulled from a pond in Roxana, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
The Madison County Sheriff's Office said they received a 911 call regarding a car in a retention pond on Wagon Wheel Road near Wanda around 6:39 p.m. Tuesday. The Swansea dive team was then called to search to find out if anyone was inside the car.
The car was pulled from the water early Wednesday morning. A sheriff’s office official later confirmed that a mother and her 7-year-old son were inside the car. Their identities have not been released.
Madison County Sheriff's Lt. Brian Koberna told News 4 there are no signs of foul play and it "appears to be a tragic accident-type scenario."
This story will be updated as more details are revealed.
