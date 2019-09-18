ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- A man on CrimeStoppers' most wanted list is wanted on several child sex charges.
36-year-old Deandre Douglas, of the 6100 block of Shillington Lane, is charged with first-degree statutory rape of a person under 14, two counts of child molestation, two counts of statutory sodomy and three counts of statutory sodomy or attempted sodomy.
The crimes happened between January 2014 and January 2018 in Berkeley.
A warrant was issued for Douglas on September 6.
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 314-725-8477. All calls to CrimeStoppers are anonymous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.