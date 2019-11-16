St. Charles County PD Most Wanted 11/19

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The St. Charles County Police Department has released 6 of their Most Wanted Fugitives.

The wanted individuals range in age from 19 to 47 and include various crimes like failing to register as a sex offender, homicide, burglary and drug charges. 

The wanted individuals are identified as:

  • Samantha A. Chandler – Age 21 – Felony Cruelty toward a child out of El Paso County, Colorado
  • Austin S. Orth – Age 21 – Dangerous Drugs
  • Daniel Lee LaBarge – Age 38 – Parole Absconder, Failed to Register as a Sex Offender & Sexual Misconduct Involving a Child
  • Mark A. Myers – Age 29 – Parole Absconder, Failed to Register as a Sex Offender & Statutory Rape
  • Larry Anthony Pierce – Age 47 – Dangerous Drugs
  • Irian Ochoa Valdez – Age 29 – Homicide, Burglary, Armed Criminal Action
Anyone who knows the whereabouts of any of the wanted fugitives is urged to call 1-800-822-4012, ext. 2625.

