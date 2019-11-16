ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The St. Charles County Police Department has released 6 of their Most Wanted Fugitives.
The wanted individuals range in age from 19 to 47 and include various crimes like failing to register as a sex offender, homicide, burglary and drug charges.
21-year-old Samantha A. Chandler, of O'Fallon, Missouri, is wanted on felony cruelty toward a child. She is known to travel with Austin S. Orth.
21-year-old Austin S. Orth, of St. Peters, is wanted on drug charges. He has tattoos on his upper & lower arms, right & left calves and chest. He is known to resist arrest and has violent tendencies.
29-year-old Mark A. Myers, of O'Fallon, Missouri, is wanted on multiple charges including failure to register as a sex offender and statutory rape. He is known to have violent tendencies.
38-year-old Daniel Lee Labarge, of St. Peters, is wanted on several charges, including failure to register and sexual misconduct involving a child.
47-year-old Larry Anthony Pierce also known as "Lil' Larry", of St. Louis, is wanted on drug charges. He has tattoos on his back, chest, forearm and arms. He is known to have violent tendencies.
29-year-old Irian Ochoa Valdez, of Hazelwood, is wanted on homicide, burglary and armed criminal action charges. He is known to be armed and dangerous.
Anyone who knows the whereabouts of any of the wanted fugitives is urged to call 1-800-822-4012, ext. 2625.
