ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Most St. Louis City police cruisers do not have GPS devices, News 4 has found.

Letter from Circuit Attorney to police outlines 'particularly troublesome' concerns with investigation of off-duty officer's death Following the shooting death of Officer Katlyn Alix at the hands of a fellow officer, the Circuit Attorney’s Office is raising concerns about how the evidence was handled in the immediate aftermath of Alix’s death.

On the night investigators say Officer Katilyn Alix was shot and killed by fellow officer Nate Hendren, Hendren and his partner were on-duty, miles from where they were supposed to be.

Police say they still don’t why Hendren and his partner were not in their assigned district.

A spokesperson for the police department says only some department vehicles have GPS trackers. But SLMPD would not provide information regarding how many patrol cars have GPS capabilities or about how they are monitored.

It is currently part of the investigation as to whether Hendren’s car had a GPS device.

“I would like to have the GPS devices not only in the cars but in the radios. Some of the cars that are fitted with computers have a GPS tracking device that we can follow,” said Director of Public Safety Jimmie Edwards.

Data from the Police Executive Research Forum (PERF) shows 69 percent of police departments across the country have GPS devices in their cruisers. In the St. Louis area, St. Louis County, St. Charles County, Florissant and Normandy have such devices and their cars are monitored live. Departments say it’s for safety as well as efficiency.

However, smaller police departments News 4 spoke with such as Wentzville, St. Peters and Lake Saint Louis do not.

While questions swirl about what happened inside Hendren's Carondelet house on January 24, News 4 continues to dig for answers.

Alderman Sarah Martin who represents the ward where the shooting occurred said the incident raises questions about where officers are while on patrol.

“As alderman I am so tired of excuses given to constituents about why calls are left unanswered. The loss of life is tragic but this is disturbing on so many levels,” Martin tweeted.

Martin said often they respond to residents and that police are busy responding to the numerous emergency calls. She said she is not sure GPS is the answer but said that the department needs to focus on training and hiring the best officers.

News 4 has continued to ask for an interview with Chief John Hayden but the department said he will answer all questions at a press conference on Thursday.