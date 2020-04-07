ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The head of the St. Louis Pandemic Task Force says most residents in the St. Louis region who contract COVID-19 will never be tested.
Dr. Alex Garza says he believes around 80,000 people in the St. Louis region will contact COVID-19 by the end of April, with only a small percentage being tested. He added that a lack of testing makes the situation very challenging.
Garza said lots of people will be asymptomatic or suffer from feels like a cold or flu before recovering.
"About 30 percent of them will be will not have any symptoms at all," he said. "They will continue to spread the virus."
The task force defines the St. Louis region as the metro area (St. Louis City, County and St. Charles County), four other Missouri counties the Metro East (St. Clair and Madison County) and six other Illinois counties.
Around 15-20 percent of those who contract the virus will be hospitalized, Garza said the models show.
Garza said there has been an increase in the number of patients admitted to the hospital who either have COVID-19 or are believed to have COVID-19.
Task force statistics show 586 patients are hospitalized, 239 are in the ICU and 186 are on ventilators.
Garza said models show a surge is still coming in a few weeks, adding it is still important to abide by social distancing and to take other precautions.
