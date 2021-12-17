ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- As COVID cases rise nationwide, including in the St. Louis metropolitan area, protocols at most venues remain the same.
Places like the Enterprise Center, Fox Theater and Powell Hall are still requiring patrons to show a COVID vaccine card or a negative COVID test. St. Louis Symphony Orchestra said it's monitoring COVID case numbers.
Saint Louis University recently updated its policy to include the same requirement. The updated policy takes effect Saturday, when the men's basketball team will play at Chaifetz Arena. This includes guests and students.
This comes as events have been postponed or canceled across the country due to COVID cases.
The NHL, the NFL and Broadway recently canceled or postponed games and events. The NHL postponed games for three teams through next week, and a Saturday game between two other teams is canceled. The NFL pushed three games back.
The Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes at Radio City Music Hall cancelled four performances Friday before cancelling the show for the rest of the season.
