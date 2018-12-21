(CBS News) -- President Trump has said he will not support a partial government funding bill which does not provide money to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, claiming that building a wall is the will of the people.
"This is not merely my campaign promise -- this is the promise every lawmaker made," the president declared Thursday about his wall or "steel slats." "It is the solemn promise to protect and defend the United States of America. And it is our sacred obligation. We have no choice."
But CBS News polling from mid-November found that a majority -- 59 percent of Americans -- oppose building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. It's a partisan issue, though. A large majority of Republicans support the wall -- 79 percent. A majority of independents -- 66 percent -- oppose the wall, and 84 percent of Democrats are also against it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.