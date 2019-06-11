ST. PETERS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Even after floodwaters recede, the mosquitoes that they attract will be sticking around.
A St. Peters woman said she has had to deal with the influx of mosquitoes at her condo.
“We can’t use our back deck at because the mosquitoes are so thick,” said Virginia Harris. “It is bad to walk in and out of the front door. I have to get a jacket and swat them away or I use the leaf blower sometimes to get out of the house.”
A picture she took on Monday night shows the mosquitoes swarming the front door.
“That’s with the front door doused in Deep Woods Off and with a yellow bug light. All the precautions you’re supposed to take, and nothing helps,” Harris said.
The St. Peters Health Department sprayed her neighborhood Tuesday morning, but a News 4 crew spotted many still lingering Tuesday evening, especially near standing water behind the condos.
Cities such as St. Peters and St. Charles spray on a routine basis. St. Charles County does the same.
Cities such as St. Louis spray upon request. People can ask through the Citizens' Service Bureau.
The city says it sprays before large events to be proactive but says it is short-staffed.
“We have a valiant team of one at the moment, but we are working on that,” said Fredrick Echols with the St. Louis Health Department.
St. Louis City, St. Louis County and St. Charles County have no reports yet of the West Nile virus, but a mosquito sample tested positive for the virus in St. Clair County, Illinois.
To limit your chance of being bitten my mosquitoes you should:
- Wear long sleeves and pants
- Stay indoors at dawn and dusk, the time when mosquitoes are the most active
- Get rid of standing water where mosquitoes can breed
