HILLSBORO, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Mosquitoes in Hillsboro, Mo. have tested positive for the West Nile virus, Jefferson County health officials say.
Officials say mosquito control has been conducted in Hillsboro and surrounding areas.
Residents are being asked to protect themselves by using insect repellent that has 20 percent – 50 percent DEET and wear clothes that cover exposed skin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.