Mosquitoes carrying virus that can cause brain inflammation, death found in New Jersey

A sample of mosquitoes from Washington Township, New Jersey, tested positive for West Nile Virus and Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE), according to local officials. It's the first sample to ever test positive for EEE in Warren County.

HILLSBORO, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Mosquitoes in Hillsboro, Mo. have tested positive for the West Nile virus, Jefferson County health officials say.

Officials say mosquito control has been conducted in Hillsboro and surrounding areas.

Residents are being asked to protect themselves by using insect repellent that has 20 percent – 50 percent DEET and wear clothes that cover exposed skin.

