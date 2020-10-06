MOSCOW MILLS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The entire town of Moscow Mills is under a boil order until Wednesday.
Tuesday, an official told News 4 a water main break prompted the boil order.
Crews are currently working to fix the break and hope to lift the boil order at noon Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.