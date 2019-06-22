Saturday: High 86. Morning storms and clouds have led to the cancellation of the heat advisory and a drop in our forecast high temperature. It will still be a humid day, but not as hot as expected. Isolated strong afternoon storms are still possible, but there should be plenty of dry time once the steady rain moves out.
Saturday Night: Low 75. Another round of rain and storms appears likely after midnight, although the exact timing is still uncertain. Once again, storms could be strong to severe.
Sunday: High 88. Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms. Storms could be strong to severe. Winds South 5 mph.
Monday: Low 69/High 81. Mostly cloudy with scattered storms, mainly before noon.
