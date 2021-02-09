ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Overnight snow and ice is creating headaches for drivers during the Tuesday morning commute.

4Warn Alert: Icy Morning Commute Morning Commute: 15. Very cold but dry. Untreated roads are ice covered. Many treated roads still have patches of ice. Several area schools have closed or moved to at home learning. Tuesday: High 21. Mostly cloudy & cold. A chance for some light snow Tuesday night into Wednesday morning and areas south of St. Louis may get a light freezing rain/sleet/snow mix. Wednesday: Low 17/High 23. Cloudy with a 30% chance of snow or wintry mix. Heavier amounts of freezing rain are possible south of St. Louis where a Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Reynolds and Iron counties. This may expand, but the main threat is going to come from and icy mix of freezing rain/sleet from late Tuesday night into Wednesday night. Thursday: Low 16/High 23. Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of snow. Breezy and colder. Friday: Low 7/High 16. Mostly cloudy, breezy and very cold. Saturday: Low 3/High 13. Mostly cloudy and very cold. 20% Chance of snow. Sunday: Low 0/High 9. Mostly cloudy and very cold. Monday: Low 0/High 14. Mostly cloudy.

Just before 10 a.m., MoDOT announced that eastbound Interstate 44 was closed at Highway 100. According to the organization, a "police emergency" closed the interstate. The roadway reopened around 10:15 a.m.

Around 9:30 a.m., emergency crews were called to crashes on eastbound Interstate 44 past Highway 100 and southbound Interstate 170 at Delmar Blvd. Crashes also had traffic snarled on northbound Interstate 55 at Virginia Ave. and eastbound Interstate 44 past Interstate 270.

At 8:30 a.m., a crash was blocking the center lane of northbound Interstate 170 at Olive Blvd. A crash also forced the left lane of eastbound interstate 64 closed past Boones Crossing. The right lane of westbound Interstate 64 at Big Bend Blvd. was also closed.

An hour before, the left lane of eastbound Interstate 70 was closed at Interstate 270, a stalled vehicle was blocking the center lane of eastbound Interstate 64 past Maryville Centre Drive and a crash was blocking the northbound Interstate 170 ramp from Delmar Blvd.

Crashes at 7 a.m. were impacting drivers on northbound Interstate 55 past Loughborough, southbound Interstate 170 at Olive Blvd., westbound Interstate at Lambert St. Louis Airport and northbound Interstate 270 at Page.

Around 6:45 a.m., MoDOT was reporting crashes on eastbound Interstate 70 before First Capitol Drive, two lanes of westbound Interstate 70 closed past Interstate 270 and a crash on eastbound interstate 44 past Interstate 270.

About 30 minutes earlier, crashes and slowdowns were reported on southbound Interstate 70 at Olive and on Interstate 270 at Page. Drivers should prepare for extra time while hitting the roads during the morning commute. They should also keep plenty of space between themselves and other drivers in case slick spots are encountered on the roads, News 4 Traffic Anchor Laura Hettiger advised.

Just before 6 a.m. Hettiger stressed that Interstate 70 is causing the most trouble for drivers, with the latest crash involving a semi-truck off the road near the airport. Crashes on Interstate 70 around 6 a.m. were also reported near St. Charles Rock Road and before Interstate 270. A big backup was also seen on eastbound Interstate 70 at Route 141 due to an earlier crash.

An hour earlier, Hettiger was tracking 10 different crashes on area roads, including a rollover crash on eastbound Interstate 70 near Route 141, northbound Interstate 170 near Page and Interstate 255 at Lemay. News 4’s Mark Griffin was out driving at the same time and noted that secondary streets, ramps and overpasses had the most snow covering them.

St. Louis County Transportation officials said crews plowed and salted through the night. They also said that road conditions are "decent" but drivers should use caution because icy patches are possible. Crews will continue to salt the roads throughout the morning.

Prior to the winter weather moving in overnight, IDOT said they planned to have 130 workers out working the roads. MoDOT said the super cold temperatures make it difficult to treat the roads because they stop using road salt when the temperatures drops below 25 degrees Fahrenheit. They said when it is extremely cold it takes more salt to melt just a small amount of snow. MoDOT told News 4 they can also use calcium chloride in the extreme cold that will work until the temperatures reaches negative 25 degrees.

Over 200 schools have closed or are modifying their learning plans for Tuesday. Click here for an updating list of schools impacted.

