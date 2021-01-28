(KMOV.com) -- Oscar award-winner Morgan Freeman has golden pipes. Now, he's using those talents to prank people.
Freeman partnered with Omaze, an online fundraising platform to offer his pranking services. One lucky winner will receive a video call from the Academy Award-winner and then the pair will team up to prank call whoever they wish.
This is all to support the Tallahatchie River Foundation and ACLU Foundation SoCal.
Fans interested can sign up at omaze.com/morgan for a free chance to win.
