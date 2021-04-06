(KMOV.com) – Morgan Freeman is staring in a new PSA to encourage people to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

WATCH: Former Presidents Carter, Clinton, Bush and Obama urge Americans to get vaccinated Former Presidents Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama and their respective former first ladies are part of a newly released ad campaign urging Americans to get the coronavirus vaccine when it is their turn, a push that is aimed squarely at combating vaccine skepticism.

"I'm not a doctor, but I trust science. And I'm told that, for some reason, people trust me," Freeman says in the PSA. "So here I am to say I trust science and I got the vaccine. If you trust me, you'll get the vaccine. In math, it's called the distributive property. In people, it's called taking care of one another. Get the vaccine. Help make our world a safe place for us to enjoy ourselves again. Please."

Freeman, 83, teamed up with the Creative Coalition and the National Blue Ribbon Task Force for the PSA.